CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly fatal accident involving a vehicle and a passenger train.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, deputies released a traffic alert to community members, announcing that a motor vehicle accident had occurred at the railroad tracks near the Barnetts Road intersection.

Around 15 minutes after that initial release, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office released another statement, explaining that the accident was fatal.

The Charles City County Fire Department and Virginia State Police are also reportedly providing support in the area.

There is no further information available at this time.

