Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive in Chesterfield. Chesterfield police responded to a report of a person shot at 12:49 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The identity of the victim will be released when the family is notified. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125.

This is an ongoing investigation.