Fatal crash on Route 652 in Louisa County on Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:58 p.m. (Photo by VSP)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead following a crash on Route 652 in Louisa County. The crash took place just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Virginia State Police say the woman was driving a 2005 Scion TC south on Route 652 near Ordinary road when the car ran off the right shoulder, struck several trees and flipped. The driver, 29-year-old Claudia Casanova, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

LATEST HEADLINES: