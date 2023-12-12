NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office has identified a father and daughter who were found dead inside of their home.

Gerard Oakley, 63, and his daughter, Madison Grace Oakley, 20, were both found dead inside their home on English Boxwood Lane in the Quinton area of New Kent County at 8:36 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into their deaths is ongoing. A spokesperson said they are awaiting additional information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.

Officials said there is no danger to the community and no suspects are being sought at this time.