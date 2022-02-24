CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield father is mourning the loss of his daughter following a deadly weekend car crash.

The crash happened along Beulah Road near St. Augustine’s Catholic Church on Saturday. Chesterfield Police said that 19-year-old Sarah Ingram was a passenger in a car when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

Ingram went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The crash site is close to where the Ingrams family lived in Chesterfield. There’s a growing memorial with balloons, pink and white flowers and white crosses in memory of Ingram.

“She was… that was my baby,” said Mr. Ingram. “It’s not that she didn’t have any other family or support system. It’s just that was my responsibility.”

Luis Adolfo Llrena Leon, 22, the driver of the car that killed Ingram, was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter. Mr. Ingram said his daughter and Leon were friends. Authorities told Mr. Ingram that his daughter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Those who loved Ingram said you didn’t just meet her, you experienced her. Her father added that she was so full of life.

“Sarah just danced to the beat of her own drum,” he said. “She and her sister when they went to Wawa, she was just singing at the top of her lungs like she didn’t care who was watching.”

The tragedy compounds upon an incident from late last year when Ingram’s boyfriend was shot and killed. Isaac Rodriguez was attacked on August 9, 2021, along Richmond Hwy. He had just tried on a rental tuxedo for his brother’s upcoming wedding, according to Mr. Ingram.

Before her death, Ingram had been preparing to be a bridesmaid in her own sister’s wedding later this year.

Mr. Ingram said his daughter’s prom dress — which she never wore for her Meadowbrook High School prom — is now at the funeral home.

“She never wanted to get rid of it. She said she was going to get to wear it one day,” he said.

While spreading awareness for Rodriguez’s case, Mr. Ingram said his daughter was also overcoming the challenges of substance abuse.

As they worked together on building a better and closer relationship, Mr. Ingram said the duo had wanted to possibly fix up a house adjacent to their family’s Chesterfield home, in which they could live together.

“Make sure you tell somebody when they’re leaving that you love them,” he said.

“Hug them a little bit tighter because the last thing she said to me was ‘Dad I’ll be back in a little bit. I know we have things to do I’ll be back.’ And two hours later my world was shattered.”

The visitation for the family and friends of Sarah Ingram will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.