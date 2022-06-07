RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is searching for a man suspected of two separate armed robberies in the Richmond and Chesterfield area in 2019.

On September 18, 2019, an unknown male suspect entered the RVA Wireless Store located in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

The suspect approached the clerk before displaying a firearm and demanding money. The clerk complied with the robber’s demands.

The robber then jumped over the counter and forced the clerk to the rear of the store before running away.

(Courtesy of the FBI)

(Courtesy of the FBI)

Investigators believe that the suspect may also have been involved in another robbery a month later.

On October 11, 2019, the suspect entered the College Mart located in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Like before, the suspect approached the clerk and demanded money while displaying a firearm. The clerk was unable to open the register, however, leading the suspect to fire their weapon and forcibly remove the entire cash register from the counter. The clerk was not injured during the exchange.

(Courtesy of the FBI)

(Courtesy of the FBI)

The suspect is described as a Black male with a medium complexion. He appeared to be 30 years of age and 5-foot 8-inches tall. In both robberies, the suspect wore a black NASA hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves. During the RVA Wireless Store robbery, he wore a black bandana and leather-type mask. In the College Mart robbery, he wore bright red shoes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for these crimes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI Richmond Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044 or the FBI tips website.