FBI seeks forfeiture of 19 dogs taken in fighting ring probe

CHARLES CITY, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Virginia court records indicate that federal authorities are seeking the forfeiture of more than 15 pit bulls seized in the midst of a narcotics and dogfighting investigation.

Documents obtained by 8News this week reveal the dogs were recovered by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Virginia law enforcement carrying out search warrants in Sussex County and Charles City County in November.

The forfeiture complaint was filed Monday, April 26, with warrants being granted the following day. Officials are formally asking the court to end the unidentified suspects’ rights to 19 of the 41 dogs that recovered.

Officials say the dogs are in U.S. Marshals Service custody being cared for by a contractor. Some were discovered wounded and suffering from medical issues. Of the dogs seized from one of the residences, two had fractured teeth with pulp exposure — which can be very painful, according to court records.

None of the defendant dogs appeared to be spayed or neutered.

Along with the dogs, common dogfighting equipment like treadmills, weighted collars, chains, weight scales, break sticks and more were seized during the execution of the federal warrants.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.