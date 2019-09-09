FDA says don’t eat yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger

FILE – In this June 12, 2012 file photo, a piece of yellowfin tuna, top, is displayed at a fish shop in Ghent, Belgium. Two studies from environmental groups, obtained Wednesday, March 25, 2015 by The Associated Press ahead of their release, show EU nations continue to overfish their Atlantic waters despite commitments to fish sustainably and stay within safe scientific limits. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe, File)

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger retail stores in multiple states, including Virginia.

The FDA has received reports by consumers who recently experienced symptoms of scombroid poisoning after eating yellowfin tuna steaks purchased at Kroger stores.

The tuna steaks had sell-by dates from Aug. 29 and Sept. 14, and maybe sold raw at the seafood counter or seasoned in store-prepped Styrofoam trays.

Kroger has agreed to remove all yellowfin tuna steaks from their stores in affected states and agreed to begin notifying consumers who had purchased this product to dispose of or return the product to the store.

For more information and a full list of states affected, click here.