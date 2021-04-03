Federal stimulus money to help fund childcare subsidy expansion

Alyssa Breitmayer feeds her class of one-year-olds at the Olathe Family YMCA in Olathe, Kan., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. As early childhood teachers lament toddlers too large to fit in playground swings, officials are mulling changes designed to make meals served to millions of kids in day care healthier. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — First Lady Pam Northam, along with Gov. Ralph Northam, announced Saturday that the state will be receiving more federal stimulus money that will help support the expanded childcare subsidy eligibility.

The subsidy program expansion comes under HB 2206, signed by Gov. Northam on March 18. The First Lady indicated on a Facebook post on Saturday that the state would be receiving $203 million in federal stimulus money.

This bill opens up eligibility to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that are seeking financial assistance for childcare.

Single parents with one child earning up to $60,000 year and families of four earning up to $89,000 a year with at least one child under kindergarten age may now be eligible for financial assistance for 12 months.

If you are eligible for the program and wish to apply for assistance, head over to the Department of Social Services website.