‘Feeling proud’: VCU welcomes new freshmen to campus on move-in day

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University, moved into their new home away from home Saturday – their dorm room.

With the help of family, VCU faculty and staff, students settled in and prepared for the next four years.

“Feeling proud,” said VCU dad Ron Skinner. “She did really well in high school and this is the next step for her so really proud.”

Parents Ron Skinner and Elizabeth Williams spent their Saturday moving their daughter into her dorm room at VCU.

“Excited,” said Williams. “Happy for her. She has an opportunity to live her passions. And we support her in all her endeavors.”

Their daughter is just one of 4,500 getting ready to start their college journey.

Most will live in a dorm this academic year.

“It’s a well-managed effort,” said VCU Dean of Students Dr.Reuban Rodriguez. “We always look forward to bring in a large freshman class and of course move in is a well-orchestrated… well-oiled machine. Moving in this many students in one day. It’s a lot of fun and we like to welcome them home to VCU.”

Throughout campus, bins could be found full of clothes, bed linens, even stuffed teddy bears, all to make students’ home away from home complete.

“Plans for the future to build even more housing because it’s a great experience to be able to live on campus, go to school, do all sorts of activities and be part of the VCU family,” said Rodriguez.

Classes start on Tuesday.