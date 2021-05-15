Fender bender shuts down access to Powhatan County State Fair Saturday evening

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Fair is not allowing any more people into the fairgrounds Saturday night.

According to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, a minor car accident happened earlier in the evening causing officials to restrict attendance for the rest of the evening.

Authorities say the fair is still up and running for the guests that were already at the fairgrounds.

The Powhatan County Fair is open with free admission on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

