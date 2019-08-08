Field Day of the Past organizers say event not abandoning ‘Confederate history’ amid boycott calls

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several local groups asked “anyone who supports Confederate heritage” to boycott next month’s Field Day of the Past, an old county fair event in Goochland County that draws 40,000 visitors annually, because they were told not to return as vendors.

Organizers of the event said Wednesday the decision was made because the groups refuse to comply with written guidelines. They denied the notion that the groups were not invited back because of their support for Confederate heritage.

“The implication that Field Day of the Past is abandoning any and all representation of our Confederate history is incorrect,” a statement from event organizers said.

The groups that are calling for the boycott — Va. Flaggers, The Edmund Ruffin Fire-Eaters Camp #3000, SCV, the Army of Northern Virginia Mechanized Cavalry and the Sally Tompkins Chapter #2, Virginia Society and Order of the Confederate Rose — said on Facebook that they have supported Field Day of the Past for several years.

“We are asking anyone who supports Confederate heritage to boycott this event, any participants/vendors to pull their support,” the post read, “and for everyone to contact Field Day officials to let them know why you won’t be attending.”

You can read the full statement from Field Day of the Past organizers below:

FOR SEVERAL YEARS, FIELD DAY OF THE PAST HAS HAD PROBLEMS WITH TWO ARTS AND CRAFTS VENDORS WHO HAVE REPEATEDLY BEEN ASKED TO ABIDE BY OUR WRITTEN GUIDELINES TO REMAIN WITHIN THEIR ASSIGNED SPACES WITH ALL OF THEIR MERCHANDISE. THESE TWO VENDORS HAVE CONSISTENTLY DISREGARDED THESE GUIDELINES. THE DECISION TO NOT INVITE THEM BACK IN 2019 WAS BASED SOLELY ON THE FACT THAT THESE GROUPS WILL NOT COMPLY. THE IMPLICATION THAT FIELD DAY OF THE PAST IS ABANDONING ANY AND ALL REPRESENTATION OF OUR CONFEDERATE HISTORY IS INCORRECT. THE WICKHAM SCV CAMP, RICHMOND DISCOVERIES’ CIVIL WAR CAMP AND HOYTT HILL’S CIVIL WAR MEDICAL DISPLAY WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING THE HUNDREDS OF YEARS OF OUR SOUTHERN HISTORY WITH OUR ATTENDEES IN 2019.” Field Day of the Past statement

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News at 11 p.m. for the full report.