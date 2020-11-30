HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The television series “Swagger” based on the life of professional basketball player Kevin Durant will begin filming in Hopewell this week. Film crews will be working in the area on Tuesday and Friday.
The series set to air on Apple TV+ will retell Durant’s experience playing AAU basketball as a child.
The series will also film in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood.
Hopewell residents can expect a number of road closures due to filming this week. On Tuesday filming at City Park and the 6th Avenue Marvin Neal Bridge will cause closures on North Main Street, Appomattox Street and Library Street from 4 a.m. to noon. Multiple entrances to 6th Avenue will also be closed.
On Friday filming will continue on the bridge and start at First Baptist Church. This will lead to the closure of South 6th Avenue from W City Point Road to Winston Churchill Drive as well as multiple entry point closures.
Detour signs will be in place throughout the week to assist drivers.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases at The Laurels of Bon Air nursing and rehabilitation center
- Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump
- Hopewell Police Department holding toy drive for families in need and children in hospitals
- Filming for Kevin Durant television series to begin in Hopewell this week
- Teenager killed in crash off of Route 865 in Rockingham County