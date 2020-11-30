Filming for Kevin Durant television series to begin in Hopewell this week

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The television series “Swagger” based on the life of professional basketball player Kevin Durant will begin filming in Hopewell this week. Film crews will be working in the area on Tuesday and Friday.

The series set to air on Apple TV+ will retell Durant’s experience playing AAU basketball as a child.

The series will also film in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood.

Hopewell residents can expect a number of road closures due to filming this week. On Tuesday filming at City Park and the 6th Avenue Marvin Neal Bridge will cause closures on North Main Street, Appomattox Street and Library Street from 4 a.m. to noon. Multiple entrances to 6th Avenue will also be closed.

On Friday filming will continue on the bridge and start at First Baptist Church. This will lead to the closure of South 6th Avenue from W City Point Road to Winston Churchill Drive as well as multiple entry point closures.

Detour signs will be in place throughout the week to assist drivers.

