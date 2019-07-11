Filming for Kevin Durant TV series a welcomed site for young hoops fan in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Most days you can find kids in Gilpin Court playing basketball, but today felt different for one 11-year-old who idolizes Kevin Durant.

CBS Television Studios told 8News “Swagger,” the upcoming series based on NBA star Kevin Durant’s early years, is in production right now in Virginia.

The pilot episode of the show is filming in Richmond’s Gilpin Court housing complex. Right now trucks, trailers, and costume racks line Calhoun Street.

For 11-year-old Reginald “RJ” Johnson, who idolizes the superstar player, knowing that a show based on Durant’s early life is filming just feet away from him was a welcomed sight.

“If it’s about Kevin Durant, his swag of his moves, his speed, and his talent,” Johnson said he plans on watching.

The show has already been picked up by Apple streaming.

The show is currently in production under Image Entertainment and CBS Television Studios.

While Durant didn’t grow up in the Richmond area – he grew up outside of Washington D.C. in Maryland – Imagine Entertainment says the story will follow the world of young AAU basketball players.

Shooting hoops on a hot summer day, “RJ” said, “I’m definitely gonna watch it.”

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the pilot of a new streaming-series would soon be filming in Central Virginia. At the time, Northam did not announce what that show would be.

The Virginia Film Office also helped to bring “Swagger” to the state. In a release, the group outlined the positives of the production coming to communities that are “often underserved.”

“Some people don’t try to even think about doing it in Gilpin Court so that’s good,” said RJ.

Practicing his jump shot and waiting to see the pilot of the new show – this KD fan is also hoping the pro-baller makes a trip down to RVA.

If he does, RJ has one special request.

“Play me one-on-one,” RJ said. “That’s all I want you to do … play me one on one.”