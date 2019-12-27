Fire breaks out in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A major fire broke out in Louisa County Thursday evening.

Crews responded to the 600 block of Audreys Lane for a fire that involved “several vehicles, an outbuilding and approximately 1 acre of wooded area,” according to the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.

The blaze has been extinguished.

Units from Gordonsville, Louisa, Trevilians, Mineral and Louisa County Fire & EMS responded to the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES: