Fire chief shares safety tips after rash of deadly house fires

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A local battalion chief is sharing life-saving tips following several deadly house fires across the Richmond metropolitan area throughout the year.

Fire stations all over the country are reminding people about fire prevention week, which runs through October 9th.

This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”

Henrico County Fire Department’s battalion chief, Doug Reynolds, is taking it a step further to educate people all year long.

“This past year we had a lot of fire fatalities in the Richmond area,” he said. “Don’t think it’s happening somewhere else. It’s happening right here in the RVA, so it’s very important that we think about it all-year round.”

He said the stove is one of the top causes for fires in the Richmond area, and added that candles, smoking materials and electrical cords play a part as well.

Reynolds made it clear that having a working smoke detector is key for escaping a fire.

“These are the most important things you can have at your house,” he said.

Reynolds said mapping out the family’s exit drill, having working smoke detectors, a fire extinguisher ready, and flammable items away from candles and extension cords can help families avoid preventable fires.

“It’s about a two minute window from the time a fire starts until the time that it’s too bad for you to get out,” he said.