Fire crews battling blaze at Valley Proteins in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews from around the Southampton County area are responding to a fire Monday morning at the Valley Proteins plant in Emporia.

The Courtland Fire Department said it responded just after 4 a.m. to help other crews from Drewryville and Capron, who were already at the scene. The 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m.

New pictures just in from the scene of the Valley Proteins Fire in Emporia.

(📸: Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/wKNXDDft2I — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) November 25, 2019

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the business and said the scene was still very active as of 5:30 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but a photo from Boykins Fire-Rescue shows a major blaze in a building that houses heavy machinery.

