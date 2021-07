SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews responded to a hazmat situation in South Hill involving a large diesel fuel spill in a parking lot last night.

South Hill Volunteer Rescue Department had to clean up over 80 gallons of diesel fuel in a local Aaron’s parking lot. The fuel spilled from a tractor-trailer, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Around 11:45 p.m., the department said “crews are still working quickly and efficiently to mitigate all hazards.” Seven units were on scene.