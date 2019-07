HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A quick response by fire crews Friday helped save a home in Hanover.

Crews responded to the 6800 block of Turnage Lane in the Sherrington area of Hanover following reports of a house fire. Arriving crews encountered a fire in a third-floor bathroom.

Courtesy of Hanover Fire & EMS

One occupant in the residence made it out safely, without injuries.

The fire was contained to the bathroom.