Fire crews respond to Monday morning house fire in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Monday morning, fire crews in Powhatan responded to a rural house fire.

Officials said the Powhatan County Public Safety Communications Center received a call for a house fire in the 3500 block of Archers Hil at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. The caller said his home was on fire, but he was safely outside.

The department said the first units arrived at the scene within 8 minutes of dispatch. They said the fire was throughout the two-story home’s attached garage and spread to the second floor and roof.

Crews used large house lines to attempt to control the fire since it was moving through the home at a fast rate. Since the house was in a rural location, the fire department said they used six tankers to haul water to the scene from a nearby hydrant.

Goochland County Fire Department also assident at the scene, and provided coverage in case any other service calls came in.

The incident was under control in about 40 minutes, and the last unit left the scene about 7 hours after the call was received.

This fire is still under investigation by the Powhatan Fire Marshal’s Office.

The department said no one was injured in the fire and the occupants are staying with relatives.