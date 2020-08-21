Fire Station 4 in Petersburg to hold grand reopening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire Station #4 in the City of Petersburg will reopen this month after closing in April due to health and safety concerns.

According to a press release, when the station closed it had been experiencing severe issues with mold, asbestos and outdated infrastructure. The Petersburg City Council approved immediate repairs to the fire station in May.

The city will host an open house for the public on Saturday, Aug. 29. Guests will be able to tour the newly renovated station from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A facial covering will be required to participate and tours will remain small to allow for proper social distancing.

