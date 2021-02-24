Fire engine overturned in King William County, two firefighters injured

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mangohick Fire Department truck was responding to a nonemergency call Wednesday evening when the vehicle came off the narrow road, over turning in a steep ditch.

The crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Herring Creek Road.

The crash left one firefighter stuck inside as the first responders waited for help to arrive. A watch commander from King William County tells 8News that the trapped person and one other fire fighter were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Medflight was requested as a precaution but both firefighters were transported by ambulance.

