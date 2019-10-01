Fired teacher who wouldn’t use transgender student’s pronouns sues West Point school district

WEST POINT, Va. (AP/WRIC) — A high school teacher in West Point who was fired for refusing to use a transgender student’s new pronouns has filed a lawsuit against the school district.

Peter Vlaming says his rights to speak freely and exercise his religion were violated. The suit states that Vlaming “sincerely believes that referring to a female as a male by using an objectively male pronoun is telling a lie.”

The French teacher was fired in December. He had told superiors at West Point High School that his religion prevented him from using male pronouns for a student who had informed the school of his transition during the summer.

“My religious faith dictates that I am to love and respect everyone, whether I agree with them or not. Because we are all made in God’s image,” Vlaming said last December while reading from a prepared opening statement.

West Point Public Schools sent the following statement to 8News:

“West Point Public Schools’ primary focus is on students, staff, and instruction, and we will continue to direct our energy toward maintaining a high-quality learning environment in our schools. The School Board denies any liability to Mr. Vlaming, and we intend to vigorously defend against any claims. The School Board does not intend to comment further on the pending litigation at this time.” — West Point Public Schools