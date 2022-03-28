DILLWYN, Va. (WRIC) — An Amish firefighter and his siblings were injured Sunday in Buckingham County after the buggy they were riding in was struck by a car.

At 8:26 a.m., according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, the buggy and a car collided on Route 60 near Buckingham County High School. Jacob Bieler, a volunteer firefighter with the department, was driving the buggy.

The other two passengers were Bieler’s younger brother and two sisters. Bieler’s brother was ejected from the buggy and suffered from a possible concussion, while one of his sisters injured her arm. The other also suffered a head injury.

The horse was uninjured and and brought home by firefighters.

All three younger siblings were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. By 5 p.m. all three were released from the hospital, and Toga Fire Chief Brian Bates personally drove to Richmond to bring them home, according to the fire department.

Now, the Toga Volunteer Fire Department is warning drivers to be cautious and alert this week, as a funeral will be bringing heavy buggy traffic to the area. Drivers are advised to “drive slow and with caution when around buggies.”