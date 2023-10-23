CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Five people, including a firefighter, are suffering from injuries sustained from an overnight apartment fire.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews from Chesterfield County responded to the Colonial Village at Waterford apartment complex to reports of a fire. Once on scene, officials began working on controlling the fire.

Courtesy of Lindsey West

Courtesy of Lindsey West

Courtesy of Tyler Hall

Courtesy of Tyler Hall

Courtesy of Tyler Hall

As of 2 a.m. on Monday, the fire was reportedly out. Officials say 12 apartment units were damaged in the fire. Four people were treated for minor injuries on scene, while a firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing. Chesterfield fire crews will be on scene throughout the morning to monitor the site.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.