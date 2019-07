SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A home in Spotsylvania County was significantly damaged in a Fourth of July fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Windridge Drive just before 7 a.m.

Crews were confronted with heavy fire coming from the attic and roof, the Spotsylvania County Fire Department said. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

No firefighters or occupants of the home were injured in the blaze.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the fire.