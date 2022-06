POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County Fire and Rescue responded to a remarkably unique call over the weekend.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a call was received on Sunday, May 29 from someone saying their young cat had become trapped after climbing into the refrigerator and could not be coaxed out.

Two firefighters arrived at the home and were eventually able to get the “wet, dusty kitten” out of the fridge and reunite her with the occupant of the home.