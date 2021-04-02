Firehouse Subs looking to fill 50+ positions across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firehouse Subs is holding a three-day nationwide hiring event that includes 10 restaurants in the Richmond area.

Firehouse Subs Virginia told 8News, with an ease in coronavirus-related restrictions, they are in desperate need of employees. The sub sandwich chain said they are looking to hire over 12,000 employees.

The hiring event will run from Tuesday, April 6 until Thursday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m

Anyone interested should visit any Firehouse Subs location during the event hours to have the opportunity to interview directly with a representative.

For more information on the hiring event and to find a Firehouse Subs near you, click here.