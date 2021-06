Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Fireworks will be back over the Appomattox River in Hopewell this year to celebrate Independence Day.

Hopewell Recreation and Parks is holding its Fireworks on the Appomattox event on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. You can watch the show from several spots in downtown Hopewell or in the water.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the event last year.

You can find more details about the event online here.