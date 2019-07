HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police honored the department’s first officer killed in the line-of-duty.

Officer John Yarbrough was shot during an attempted apprehension of a larceny suspect on July 6, 1895. He died three days later, leaving behind his wife and three small children.

Yarbrough was a Special Police Officer in Henrico County and was appointed by the Henrico County Circuit Court.