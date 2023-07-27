CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday, and Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials are braving the heat as they answer emergency calls.

“We will have heart attacks, shortness of breath, but predominantly, the increase of call load for us would be heat-related emergencies,” said Captain Joe Harvey of Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

When first responders need special attention, Fire Station 16’s medical response unit comes in handy. The unit has a dual purpose serving as a holding space for mass casualties but also a rehabilitation unit for first responders.

Captain Harvey says crews are able to go into the car on scene to receive air conditioning, snacks and most importantly, water and other fluids.

Harvey adds fluids are essential well before the start of the day, adding crews begin drinking water a day prior to being on duty.

“You can lose a tremendous amount of fluids in the first 15 minutes of a fire wearing all the gear,” he said, “While they’re on duty during the day, they’re pushing fluids all day long just making sure they’re keeping their body to a norm so that they don’t get themselves in a situation where they’re dehydrated quickly.”

Crews are also given cooling chairs with iced-filled arms to rest their arms inside. The blood circulating through their body will be cooled down by the ice to help prevent a heat-related emergency.

While not all people are out fighting fires, staying safe in high heat is important for everyone, not just first responders. Harvey advises folks to stay out of the heat if possible and to have a work and rest cycle when working to ensure the body receives breaks.

It is also important to differentiate heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Harvey says heat exhaustion will cause cramping and sweating while heat stroke runs the body to stop regulating temperature causing for an immediate need for medical attention.