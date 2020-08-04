Petersburg, Chesterfield first responders work together to rescue swimmer from Appomattox River

Crews from Petersburg and Chesterfield responded to the Appomattox River on Tuesday after receiving reports of a swimmer in the water who needed help. (photo courtesy of the city of Petersburg’s Facebook)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews from Petersburg and Chesterfield responded to the Appomattox River on Tuesday after receiving reports of a swimmer in the water who needed help.

Petersburg firefighters entered the water, at the Campbell Bridge off of University Boulevard, and located the swimmer. Crews established verbal contact with the individual and stayed in the water with them until the Chesterfield Dive Team was able to bring the firefighters and the swimmer back to shore safely in a boat.

It took roughly eight minutes for the rescue to be completed, according to a Facebook post from the city of Petersburg.

“Petersburg Fire-Rescue would like to thank Chesterfield Fire & EMS for their support in ensuring this was a speedy and successful rescue,” the post read.