First responders help locals stay informed, cool in the heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The extreme heat has sent dozens of people to the hospital across the Commonwealth. Local first responders braved the heat Friday to make sure everyone else stayed cool.

This week’s high temperatures are taking a toll on Virginians. Statewide numbers show more than 200 people visited the hospital for heat-related illness in the past three days.

“We see a dramatic increase in heat-related illnesses when the temperatures are this high,” Jonathan McNamara from Red Cross Virginia told 8News.

Local hospitals told 8News they have not yet seen a significant rise in heat-related visits but the Virginia Department of Health says statewide, between Tuesday and Thursday, more than 200 people visited an ER or urgent care center for heat-related illness. One of the 19 people who were admitted to the hospital died.

“Not only staying hydrated,” McNamara said, “but paying attention to your body, knowing the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.”

McNamara and other first responders spent their Friday morning helping people beat the heat.

“Staying hydrated is critical during this time,” McNamara told 8News.

The Red Cross, Dominion Energy, Richmond Fire, Richmond Police and the Richmond Ambulance Authority all braved the heat in Carytown Friday to hand out ice-cold water bottles and popsicles. McNamara said he hopes their efforts can spread the word.

“Hopefully we’re not only helping them stay hydrated but we’re letting them know their local emergency response groups are in this for them,” he said. “Even when the topic may be serious, we can still be lighthearted and that’s what we’re trying to do today.”

The Red Cross urges people to stay aware of the heat index, stay hydrated and stay in air conditioning during the hottest part of the day.