GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — First responders in Goochland County sprang into action when a dog needed their help.

According to a Facebook post from Goochland County Animal Shelter, animal protection officers and a fire rescue company responded to Rockford Road, where a blind Dalmatian had gotten stuck in a culvert pipe.

The officers were able to get the dog out by using a telescoping catch pole to pull it to safety. The dog was unharmed and was reunited with its owner.