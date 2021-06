Chesterfield County Fire and EMS’ water rescue team rescued two people from the Appomattox River on Sunday. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS rescued two people from the Appomattox River on Sunday, according to Lieutenant Kenny Mitchell.

First responders were called to an area near the 21400 block of Penmar Drive in Petersburg at approximately 12:24 p.m. for an “above water rescue.”

Mitchel told 8News that two individuals were brought to shore by the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS water rescue team, but they did not require medical treatment.

The scene is now clear.