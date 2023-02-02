RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first snow of the season has touched down across Central Virginia.

The weather comes on a timely calendar day, Groundhog Day, alongside an unofficial prediction from Punxsutawney Phil that there will be six more weeks of winter after the creature saw his shadow early Thursday morning.

Snow has been seen in several localities Thursday morning, including the Metro-Richmond, forcing school closures in more rural areas across the commonwealth. For an updated list of school closures click here.

