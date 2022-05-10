DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County Monday night.

Around 9:15 a.m., units responded to the crash on Route 460 where two vehicles were found in the median with five people requiring medical care, according to Namozine Volunteer Fire and EMS.

One of the patients was trapped inside the vehicle and unable to get out due to the amount of damage, crews said. The patient was extricated by removal of the driver’s side doors and all five people were taken to the hospital.