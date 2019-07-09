Flash floods delayed Amtrak trains in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monday’s flash floods in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia caused a travel nightmare for Amtrak riders who were passing through Richmond.

Flooding on CSX tracks near Alexandria forced six Northeast Region trains to stop mid-route.

Two of those trains, train 94 and 174, stopped at the Staples Mill Road Station in Henrico.

“We started our trek north and unfortunately we kept stopping,” said passenger Kathie O’Neil.

O’Neil was on Train 174 from Williamsburg to Wilmington, Delaware when it was stopped at Staples Mill shortly after 10 a.m.

“What should have taken an hour and a half, took five hours before we got to Richmond,” O’Neil said.

She said at first, passengers were told there was a mechanical issue.

“Then there was flooding on the tracks to the north of us, so they were stopping all the trains,” said O’Neil.

She said some passengers waited on the train and others tried to change their tickets.

O’Neil, however, was able to get home thanks to her grandparents who picked her up.

“My grandpa, he was actually on his way to Northern Virginia so he had to divert to meet me at Staples Mill,” she said.

Amtrak said all six trains were able to gradually move once tracks were cleared.

At last check, however, Amtrak said none of the six trains have made it yet to their destinations.