Flight cancellations pile up amid snow at Richmond Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some travelers are having to put their plans on hold amid delays and cancellations at Central Virginia’s largest airport.

As of 1:28 p.m. Monday, 42 flights had been cancelled due to the snowstorm that moved through Virginia, dumping up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Flight data posted by Richmond International Airport showed that as of 8:40 p.m., 6 of the 13 flights scheduled for Monday night had been cancelled altogether, and an additional two were facing major delays.

The airport said they anticipated more cancellations and delays on Tuesday, and encouraged travelers to check their flight’s status before leaving for the airport.