RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg is asking citizens to stay off the roads this evening, if possible, due to heavy rains and flooding. Several flood advisories are in effect across central Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Petersburg roadways are closed because of high water in the Old Towne area. Flash flooding has been seen on Bank Street and Bollingbrook Street, pictured below.

The flood advisories include several localities, such as Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Richmond, Hanover and Henrico. For a complete list of all areas included in the weather alert, click here.

Petersburg road flooding Bollingbrook Street (Photo Courtesy of City of Petersburg)

Petersburg road flooding Bank Street (Photo Courtesy of City of Petersburg)

According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding could occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Urban and small stream flooding may occur due to excessive rainfall.

As of now, most flood advisories for the central Virginia area will expire by 6 p.m.

