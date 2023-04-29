RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A flood warning has been issued for the James River which affects the City of Richmond, as well as the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, minor flooding is forecasted for the Lower James Basin, which includes the entire Richmond area. The flood warning is in effect until just after midnight.

According to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the water level at Richmond-Westham, which is near Huguenot Road in Richmond’s West End, is currently at 11.13 feet and is expected to exceed 12 feet by 11 p.m. Saturday.

Water over 12 feet in that area of the river constitutes minor flooding, in which no damage occurs, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

At Richmond Locks, which is near Libbie Hill Park in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood, the water level is currently at 6.4 feet. Water over 8 feet in that area constitutes minor flooding.

Drivers in the Richmond area are asked to turn around when encountering flooded roads, most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to NWS.