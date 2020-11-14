Flooding consumes area golf course, streets, private islands

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia saw more flooding throughout the day Friday. 8News crews monitored the conditions and observed parts of the James river reach more than 17 and a half feet.

The river flooded into a neighborhood south of the Huguenot Bridge. Several feet of water-filled Riverside Drive, which closed the road completely as debris floated nearby in the James.

The Willow Oaks Country Club off of Forest Hill closed half of its golf course because of extreme flooding on site. The pools of water made new playgrounds for ducks as some facilities sat in pools of water and sidewalks led nowhere. The General Manager at the country club told 8News he hopes the golf course will be fully open by mid-next week.

Several feet of water-filled Riverside drive, which closed the road completely as debris floated nearby in the James. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Andy Thompson co-owns a private island next to the Mayo bridge. He and the other owners call it “Sharps Island.” On Friday, just treetops were visible.

“Now we know at 17 and a half feet, there’s no island,” Thompson said. “We got problems [with] the cabin and some of the other structures we built out there.”

The island has a handful of small structures that were either partially or fully underwater Friday. “Needless to say, there’s going to be a lot of work,” he added.

Thompson said he’s amazed at the high water levels and large pieces of debris rolling down the river.

“Just the power, the size of the trees that are coming downstream like they’re matchsticks.,” Thompson said. “Not just here, but anywhere you go along the river, it’s just incredible.”

