Flooding damages, closes trails at Petersburg National Battlefield

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — History runs deep at Petersburg National Battlefield, site of the Siege of Petersburg.

Trails throughout the park offer a tour of history, but recent floods caused damage that has now closed many of those trails until cleanup is completed.

“Some of them got washed out. Some of the bridges were washed out. Some of the trees were taken down,” said Park Ranger Ann Blumenschine. “Culverts received some damage as well. It creates a safety hazard.”

Blumenschine has been with the park since 1997 and has seen other damage take place over the years, but thankfully significant damage was avoided.

“We have had storms that have come through that have uprooted trees that have caused damage to some of these actual civil war fortifications. So we’re so happy that didn’t happen this time around,” added Blumenschine.

Trails will remain closed until further notice and you can keep track of updates on Facebook.

Damage done at Five Forks Unit of Petersburg National Battlefield has been cleared and those trails have reopened.