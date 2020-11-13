Flooding impacts Goochland County Schools curbside meals distribution

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools closed Friday due to unsafe road conditions. The decision was made for the second day this week, which canceled the curbside meal distribution, leaving families to find an alternative.

According to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, several roads remain closed in the area due to flooding and/or roadways being completely washed away. Whittcamp Road at Stokes Station Road, Elk Island Road between River Road West and Old Columbia Road and Cedar Point Road were just a few roads impacted by heavy rainfall.

Tucker Park on Maidens Road remains closed to the public, as parts of the trail is submerged in water.

Flooding in the area of Tucker Park on Maidens Road. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Goochland County Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Raley told 8News the decision was made after transportation staff monitored the roadways Friday morning.

Transportation staff checks roadways and works with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, and local dispatchers to gauge the roads’ status.

“Overnight, conditions did not improve greatly in Goochland. We still had over 10 roads that were closed and we had conditions that just would not allow us to be able to transport our students to and from school,” Raley said.

Flooding in the area of Tucker Park on Maidens Road. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

The district’s curbside meal distribution provides a week’s worth of well-rounded meals to families in need. It’s available to every student in the community and is a free meal program for everyone regardless of background and income level. The food service team provides meals that include a main option supported by a starch and fruits and vegetables. There are weekly pick-ups, with the most recent being on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The service was delayed the following Thursday and Friday. The service was enacted on March 17 and has provided 30,000 meals.

The curbside meal distribution is available through June 30, 2021.

Superintendent Raley recommends that families in need, contact Goochland Cares. The clinic feeds 600 people and over 200 families a week. Clients can request their meal preferences online or in the curbside delivery, and food pantry staff will custom pack their bags.

According to Executive Director Sally Graham, residents must register but will not be turned away in an emergency.

“If somebody calls with an emergency and says, ‘I’m not a client but I really need food,’ we will bend over backward to make sure they get something to eat and leave with a bag of food enough for their family,” Graham said.

Road closed sign (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Flooding in the area of Tucker Park on Maidens Road. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Flooding in the area of Tucker Park on Maidens Road. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Tucker Park (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Also, Goochland Cares works with Goochland County Social Services. Families that need emergency assistance can contact Goochland County Social Services for food vouchers.

“In the midst of this pandemic, there are many heroes and communities across this nation who have stepped up to take care of residents. I am so very proud of the work that our food service professionals have done to provide meals to our community,” Raley said.

Goochland County Public Schools’ curbside meal distribution will resume on Monday.

