CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The last person charged for attacking Deandre Harris inside a parking garage was sentenced in Charlottesville Circuit Court yesterday.

51-year-old Tyler Davis will serve slightly more than two years for malicious wounding.

He entered an Alford Plea which means he admits there’s enough evidence to convict him.

Davis was given a ten-year sentence with much of it suspended. Five other people have been sentenced for the crime.