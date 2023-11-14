PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department has arrested a Florida man for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 of fuel from a 7-Eleven.

According to police, Pablo Navarro illegally meddled with parts inside the fuel dispenser to steal diesel fuel from the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 4500 block of County Drive.

“The meddling of the fuel dispenser changed the pulsar, which reads how many gallons and how many dollars the fuel costs,” a police department spokesperson said.

Navarro, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 14. He was charged with the following:

Seven counts of felony grand larceny

Seven counts of felony tampering with a fuel pump

Seven counts of misdemeanor vandalism

Four counts of misdemeanor petit larceny

“Through the assistance of 7-Eleven loss prevention investigators, this arrest has been linked to six similar thefts from the convenience store,” the spokesperson said. “The estimated loss of fuel exceeds twenty thousand dollars.”

Anyone with information on these alleged thefts is encouraged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2733.