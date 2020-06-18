Fluvanna County dedicates $350,000 to small business grants

At the June 17 meeting, the Fluvanna Board of Supervisors approved creating a $350,000 small business grant program. (Photo courtesy of Bryan Rothamel)

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna Board of Supervisors approved creating a $350,000 small business grant program during a meeting held Wednesday.

Called the Funds for Recovery and Operations Management (FROM), the Fluvanna County small business grant will businesses affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The grant aims to help small businesses “recoup increased cost of operation, lost revenue, and other unbudgeted expenses caused by the COVID-19 health crisis,” officials said in release.

“In this extraordinary time of business disruption due to COVID-19, we feel it is critical to provide some level of financial support to help our small business community survive and help them get back on their feet,” said Eric Dahl, Fluvanna’s County Administrator. “We thank the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors for their leadership in authorizing the use of CARES Act funds for the small business grants.”

The Fluvanna grants will assist for-profit companies and private schools located in the county. Grants are awarded on a sliding scale based on the number of employees at the business. Grants range from $2,500 up to $20,000:

O Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employees: up to $2,500

1 FTE employees: up to $5,000

2-20 FTE employees: up to $10,000

21-50 FTE employees: up to $15,000

51+ FTE employees: up to $20,000

Businesses seeking information may do so by clicking here.

LATEST HEADLINES: