Following recent motorcycle deaths, state police schedule training courses for motorcyclists

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the last seven weeks, 21 motorcyclists have died while traveling on Virginia roadways. In order to help promote safety for motorcyclists, Virginia State Police is holding multiple safety clinics.

Motorcycle drivers can learn safer driving techniques by attending one of three Richmond area “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses. The course will help motorcycle drivers practice rider safety, handling hazards, driving through curves and teach them about interstate driving.

In order to attend the course, drivers must have a Class ‘M’ endorsement. State police ask that anyone attending the course bring their own motorcycle, a helmet, eye protection and “appropriate riding attire.”

Richmond area classes: