Former governor L. Douglas Wilder to speak on sexual harassment investigation

Former Virginia Governor and Richmond Mayor L. Douglas Wilder will address the ongoing sexual harassment investigation into whether or not he inappropriately kissed a young woman who worked for VCU in 2017.

A July report from the university dismissed sexual exploitation, gender-based discrimination, and retaliation.

Richmond Police declined to press charges.

Over the summer, an investigation has found that former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder did kiss a university student 66 years younger than he is without her consent.

But The Washington Post reports that the investigation also cleared Wilder of three other allegations the student made, of sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation.

The investigation was conducted by an attorney at the request of Virginia Commonwealth University, where Wilder teaches.

The student, Sydney Black, filed a complaint to police and school officials, saying Wilder took her to dinner on her 20th birthday, gave her alcohol and kissed her.

