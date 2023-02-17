POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Powhatan County government employee is facing multiple child pornography charges as a result of an ongoing investigation that began last year.

Stephen Russell Shaw was previously arrested by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography in October 2022. This arrest came after evidence was collected during a search warrant on Sept. 30, 2022, at Shaw’s home.

According to Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Cerullo, Shaw was released on bond after his October charges and was given permission to leave the state pending trial. In the meantime, the investigation into Shaw continued.

Cerullo said that on Feb. 14, 2023, Shaw was indicted on 18 additional criminal charges by the Powhatan County Grand Jury. These new charges include one count of production of child pornography first offense, five counts of production of child pornography second or subsequent offense, six counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of unlawful filming of a nonconsenting nude minor.

Shaw was located in Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 16, and was taken into custody. He will remain in Georgia until he can be extradited back to Virginia. Cerullo said that Shaw was not a fugitive and that the county was aware of his location when he left the state.

According to Cerullo, at the time of Shaw’s arrest, he was employed by the Powhatan County government in the Building and Inspections Department. Cerullo said Shaw was terminated after his arrest.